Mangaluru Airport opens new parking area for 2 wheelers

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has introduced a new parking area for two-wheeler vehicles.

The parking facility, located near the airport’s entrance, is spread across an area of 690 square metres and accommodates 130 two-wheelers.

With this, the airport now offers two dedicated parking spaces for two-wheelers, which has a combined capacity to park 300 two-wheelers.

The airport has developed the latest parking lot on a barren patch of hard soil by covering it with plain concrete cement.

Further steps have been initiated to illuminate the parking area to ensure ease of parking of vehicles even at night.

Overall, the total number of parking islands at the airport has increased to seven. The remaining five parking islands are earmarked for four-wheelers and have a combined capacity to park 300 four-wheelers. This includes a dedicated parking lot for app-based taxi aggregators, pre-paid airport taxi services, private and official vehicles.

Each parking lot has dedicated staff to assist not only in parking vehicles efficiently, but also to safeguard the vehicles.