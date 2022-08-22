Mangaluru airport seeks to hike UDF by Rs 100

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has submitted a proposal to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) on increasing the user development fee (UDF) by Rs 100 for domestic passengers to undertake development activities.

It has also sought permission to levy the fee on both arriving and departing passengers. The MIA, in its tariff filing proposal, has sought to levy a UDF of Rs 250 on domestic passengers from this October, and gradually increase it to Rs 725 by March 31, 2026.

For worldwide passengers, it has sought to levy a UDF of Rs 525 and increase it to Rs 1,200 by March 2026. Presently, the UDF fixed is Rs 150 for home and Rs 825 for worldwide passengers. At present, the UDF is collected from departing passengers, sources said.

Sources also said that the tariff has not been revised since 2010. AERA has invited public reaction to the proposal. "AERA will take a final call on allowing, reducing or retaining present UDF," the sources added.

Adani took over Mangaluru International Airport on October 31, 2020, under a 50-year contract. The proposed development works including re-carpeting of the runway, development of a brand new terminal construction and cargo terminal are estimated to be over Rs 5,200 crore.