Arecanut trader stabbed, robbed of Rs 3.50 lakh

Mangaluru: Arecanut trader stabbed, robbed of Rs 3.50 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 29 2020, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 01:20 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

An arecanut trader was stabbed by unidentified miscreants and robbed of Rs 3.50 lakh cash at Pajekodi in Biliyooru of Bantwal taluk on Tuesday night.

The injured trader was identified as Deepak G Shetty. He was engaged in trading arecanut at Perne.

The incident occurred when he was on his way home after closing down the shop at night.

Bike-borne miscreants waylaid him and stabbed him, before fleeing with the booty. Along with cash and gold chain, mobile phone too has been taken away by the miscreants.

The condition of Shetty is said to be serious. A case was registered at the Uppinangady police station and an investigation is on.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

murder
theft
Mangaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

A vision for the next decade of human genomics research

A vision for the next decade of human genomics research

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

 