Mangaluru: Arecanut trader stabbed, robbed of Rs 3.50 lakh

An arecanut trader was stabbed by unidentified miscreants and robbed of Rs 3.50 lakh cash at Pajekodi in Biliyooru of Bantwal taluk on Tuesday night.

The injured trader was identified as Deepak G Shetty. He was engaged in trading arecanut at Perne.

The incident occurred when he was on his way home after closing down the shop at night.

Bike-borne miscreants waylaid him and stabbed him, before fleeing with the booty. Along with cash and gold chain, mobile phone too has been taken away by the miscreants.

The condition of Shetty is said to be serious. A case was registered at the Uppinangady police station and an investigation is on.