Mangaluru beaches beacon surfers

The untamed waves along the west coast lined with palm trees has all the trappings of a surfing destination.

Surfing was unheard in India until a few years ago, as surfing sport was a multi-billion-dollar industry in foreign countries. Surfing soon had a fan following owing to the efforts of Late Jack Hebner, more popularly known as ‘Surfing Swami’.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes and actor Suniel Shetty had enjoyed surfing in Mulki in the past.

Stephan Robertson of World Surf League too had praised Sasihithlu beach for its pristine beauty during the Indian Open of Surfing organised in 2017.

Before the pandemic struck, many surfers were seen hopping on to their boards, riding the waves and performing complicated manoeuvres with some expert zigzagging through the frothy waters on the shores of Panambur, Thannirbavi and Mulki.

Surfing is all set to get a big boost, with the tourism department submitting a proposal to open a surfing school on the shores of Sasihithlu beach, located about 22-km away from Mangaluru, at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

“The detailed project awaits the finance department’s nod,” tourism department Assistant Director Somashekar B informs DH.

The proposal was based on the recommendations of Karnataka Tourism Vision Group, he adds.

Along with surfing school, supplementary works on roads, drains and footpath will be taken up to promote the entire area as a surfers destination.

“There is a need to develop beaches as a destination for tourists,” says Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Yathish Baikampady, CEO of Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project, who is also promoting surfing says, “Surfing is a thrilling sport which has now caught the attention of the people in India. The sport has created a lot of opportunities for locals. There are surfing clubs in Panambur, Mulki, Thannirbavi engaging in surfing.”

“Mere launching of a school is not enough. We need to create a brand for surfing by conducting international events every year, to attract more surfers and thereby promote tourism. Once Mangaluru is listed in the tourism map of the world as a surfers destination, then there is no looking back,” he adds.

Besides surfing, tourists visit neighbouring places, enjoy the local culture and cuisines. Surfing can be the surest way to gain popularity at the international level,” he says.

International events on surfing should be a regular affair in Dakshina Kannada. The organising of World League of Surfers will create a brand in itself, he adds.

Further, young surfers of the coast cannot acquire expertise without an event happening along the coastline. The surfing festival gave a new outlook for the surfing activities in the region. Owing to various reasons, the surfing festival could not be conducted for the past three years, he rues.

History of surfing

It was the late Jack Hebner, popularly known as ‘Surfing Swami’, who started the Mantra Surf Club— India’s first surf club in 2004 in Mulki.

Jack and his associate Rick Perry were members of North Florida’s first surf club—Oceanside. In pursuit of spirituality, he came to India and later built a camp in Mulki where he popularised the sport by training people.