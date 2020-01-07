Mangaluru BJP launches CAA campaign to create awareness

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jan 07 2020, 14:27pm ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2020, 14:27pm ist
People in support of CAA march from Raghuvanahalli, Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | DH Photo: Pushkar V

To create awareness on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to counter the opposition's campaign against the CAA, the Mangaluru North BJP Mandala started a signature campaign at Surathkal, on Tuesday. 

Inaugurating the signature campaign, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of misleading people by spreading false information on CAA. The BJP is trying to create awareness. The Congress is creating fear in the minds of the minorities on CAA, he alleged. 

The BJP has been trying to hard to convince people that CAA is meant for giving dignity to minorities persecuted in Pakistan, Afganistan and Bangladesh due to their faith, he said. Those who mislead people and infuse fear in the minds of the minorities are anti-nationals, he added.

