Mangaluru blast: New auto, Rs 5 lakh for injured driver

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath visited Purushotham Poojary, who suffered burn injuries in a cooker blast on a moving auto near Nagori in Mangaluru on November 19, at his residence in Ujjodi on Tuesday. Poojary was discharged from the hospital on January 14.
“I will personally hand over a new auto rickshaw for his livelihood within 10 to 12 days. A new auto for his old permit, with all the documents by paying insurance for the same will be handed over to him,” said the MLA to mediapersons.
“Purushotham Poojary can not work for at least a year. So we will provide all help for him for his living,” he said.
Further, the BJP has decided to pay Rs 5,00,000 to him to maintain the family till he is recovered fully and fit for work.
The government has also promised to pay compensation to the family. “DK MP and District in-Charge Minister have already raised the issue with the CM. The government will announce the compensation within a week,” said the MLA.
The expenses of the treatment of Poojary were borne through the ESI benefit of his daughter. “We had asked the family not to pay a single paise for the treatment in the hospital. Even the hospital was asked not to collect any fee from the family. As his daughter had an ESI card, she had used it for her father’s treatment. We elected representatives are well aware of our responsibility. We will do everything to support the family.”
No one should politicise the issue over compensation and treatment of Purushotham Poojary. “We will be with the family and support him for his daughter’s wedding,” said the MLA.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Hockey Village' set for transition to artificial turf
The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama
Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening
Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open
DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM
Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy
Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress
Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show
Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador