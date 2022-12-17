Mangaluru blast suspect shifted to Bengaluru

Mangaluru blast suspect shifted to Bengaluru

The centre has entrusted the probe of Mangaluru blast to the NIA

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 17 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 14:24 ist
A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after Mangaluru blast. Credit: PTI Photo

Mangaluru blast suspect Mohammed Shariq was shifted to Bengaluru on Saturday.  

After the blast on November 19 in a moving autorickshaw, Shariq was admitted to Fr Muller Hospital in Mangaluru and  was recovering. 

As per the recommendation of the hospital doctors and authorities, he was shifted to Bengaluru at 6 am on Saturday, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar. 

The centre has entrusted the probe of Mangaluru blast to  the NIA. 

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Bomb Blast

