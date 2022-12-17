Mangaluru blast suspect shifted to Bengaluru

Mangaluru blast suspect Mohammed Shariq was shifted to Bengaluru on Saturday.

After the blast on November 19 in a moving autorickshaw, Shariq was admitted to Fr Muller Hospital in Mangaluru and was recovering.

As per the recommendation of the hospital doctors and authorities, he was shifted to Bengaluru at 6 am on Saturday, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

The centre has entrusted the probe of Mangaluru blast to the NIA.