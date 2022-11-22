Mangaluru blast suspect under observation: Police

The condition of Mohammed Shariq, the accused in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case, continues to be under observation at the hospital. The police are yet to speak to him, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said on Tuesday.

"The doctors treating him have not informed on the percentage of recovery since day one. As he has suffered 45 per cent burn injuries, it will take time for recovery. Once he is recovered and doctors certify him to be fit for interrogation, the police will take him to custody as a part of the investigation," Kumar said.

The Commissioner visited Shariq and auto driver Purushotham who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

He said that auto driver has suffered injuries on his hands, back and face and has suffered 25 per cent burn injuries. He is recovering and will be fit for discharge in a couple of days, the Commissioner said.

To a query on whether there was any link to the blast in Coimbatore and whether Isha Foundation was targeted, the Commissioner said “the police are conducting a comprehensive investigation from all angles. The city police with the help of all central investigation agencies are carrying out the investigation on the places he visited and travelled to as well.”

The Commissioner said that unverified video of two youths at a wine shop near the blast site is being circulated in social media and the video has no connection to the incident. The youth shown in the video are not the suspects involved in the blast case, he clarified.

He appealed to people not to heed to any rumour. "The rumour that he had visited a masjid is also far from the truth. Our investigation has not come across any such details," he said.

He urged the public not to heed to such unverified information and not to circulate such videos.

In the backdrop of the incident, the police have strengthened security in sensitive areas. The anti-sabotage team and dog squad have been carrying out checks in various places including malls and places where people gather in large numbers as a part of confidence building measure, said the Commissioner.