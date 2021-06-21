Mangaluru: Body of truck driver recovered from sea

The body of a 26-year-old truck driver was recovered after a truck fell into the sea near Berth number 14 at New Mangalore Port on Sunday night. Meanwhile, search for the missing cleaner is on.

Police sources told DH that the body of driver identified as Rajesab (26) was fished out from the sea, nearly two hours after the accident and shifted to a mortuary for postmortem on Monday. The missing cleaner has still not been found. He was merely 22 years old.

An empty truck of Chettinad company reached Berth number 14 in the port premises to shift iron ore from the vessel, 'Vinalines Sunrise' on Sunday at around 10:30 pm.

The truck immediately fell into the sea near berth no 14 west. A tug boat passing by informed VTMS.

A CISF patrolling boat rushed to the spot and, with the help of a tug boat, a search and rescue operation was carried out. At about 11:50 pm, the body of driver was fished out from the sea by CISF marine personnel and immediately shifted to private hospital Mangalore where doctors declared him dead on arrival.