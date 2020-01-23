Mangaluru bomb planter to be produced before magistrate court

Serial hoax bomb caller Aditya Rao will be produced before the sixth Judicial Magistrate First Class ahead of the expiry of Bengaluru Court transit warrant.

Sources told DH that Aditya, accused of planting the bomb at Mangalore International Airport, will be produced before the court by 12 pm (Thursday). The accused and a team of police officials accompanying Aditya reached MIA on Wednesday night.

Sources said he was interrogated throughout the night on the basis of corroborative evidence by senior police officials at Panambur police station.

The accused, 36, on Monday morning, had surrendered before police in the early hours on Wednesday. He is a native of KHB Colony in Manipal, landed in DG and IGP office around 8 am in Bengaluru and surrendered before the police. The jurisdictional Halasurgate Police rushed to the spot and detained him and took him to the police station for interrogation.