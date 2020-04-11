Shop selling produce meant for APMC in Mangaluru sealed

Mangaluru City Corporation seizes vegetables, seals shop for selling produce meant for APMC

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 13:38 ist
(Credit: DH Photo)

Officials from Mangaluru City Corporation sealed a shop that was selling vegetables meant to be sent to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) at Baikampady.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials seized the vegetables and sealed the shop, situated near Kudroli Abattoir.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

It may be recalled that the district administration had ordered for shifting of the wholesale vegetable and fruits market, now functioning from Central Market premises to the APMC Yard at Baikampady.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru
APMC
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Retail industry faces financial crisis due to lockdown

Retail industry faces financial crisis due to lockdown

Lockdown: With liquor stores shut, Goa opts for hurrack

Lockdown: With liquor stores shut, Goa opts for hurrack

Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case

Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case

Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

 