Mangaluru City Corporation seizes vegetables, seals shop for selling produce meant for APMC

Officials from Mangaluru City Corporation sealed a shop that was selling vegetables meant to be sent to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) at Baikampady.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials seized the vegetables and sealed the shop, situated near Kudroli Abattoir.

It may be recalled that the district administration had ordered for shifting of the wholesale vegetable and fruits market, now functioning from Central Market premises to the APMC Yard at Baikampady.