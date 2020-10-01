Mangaluru City Corporation to fine those who fail to segregate waste at source

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will start fining those who fail to segregate waste at source and hand it over to waste-collectors from October 2, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar warned on Wednesday.

Waste should be segregated at source. MCC will collect wet waste on all the days and dry waste on every Friday. The fine will be imposed as per MCC Solid Waste (Management & Handling) bylaws 2019, he told reporters at the MCC building.

A fine amount ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 will be imposed on households and street vendors who fail to segregate waste. Fine from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 will be imposed on bulk waste generators, while Rs 1,500 to Rs 25,000 will be collected from those who dump waste in open.

A fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 will be collected from those who mix biomedical waste with solid waste while disposing of the same while a fine of Rs 25,000 will be slapped on those who dump construction debris in an open place, the commissioner elaborated.

MCC has plans to install CCTV surveillance in open spaces turned into a dumping yard over the years, he said.

The Centre had directed all urban local bodies to implement Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016. NGT, expressing displeasure over the failure to manage solid waste, had directed the State Chief Secretary to appear before them once in three months and elaborate on steps taken to implement SWM Rules.

There was a delay in implementing the MCC Solid Waste (Management & Handling) bylaws 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From October 2, the bylaw will be implemented effectively in all 60 wards.

Households, hotels, hostels, educational institutions, bars and restaurants, marriage halls, catering firms, businesses which convert wet waste into compost will get a rebate of 50% in solid waste management cess they pay as part of property tax.

The health inspectors will verify arrangements in households, institutions to help them claim the rebate.

Ban on plastic bags

Further, the commissioner said that the sale and use of plastic carry bags have been banned in Mangaluru city. However, there has been a rise in the sale of plastic carry bags in the recent past.

If any trader or citizen is found using or selling in plastic carry bags, then a fine ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 25,000 will be slapped on them. A case will also be registered for violating the rules, he warned.

Payment of property tax

MCC Mayor Diwakar said the payment of property tax under SAS without fine has been extended for a month. The mayor said the deadline extended in July for paying tax without a 2% fine ended on September 30. The deadline was extended by the government in view of the Covid-19 situation.

The commissioner warned of initiating action against illegal hoardings and flexes mounted by various organisations across the city.