Mangaluru: Complaint against Airtel as woman falls into pit dug to repair cable, lands in ICU

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has submitted a complaint against telecom operator Airtel after a woman fell into a pit dug by them without taking precautionary measures near Ambedkar Circle in Mangaluru.

The pit was dug to repair cables, but the MCC executive engineer said no permission was taken. He submitted a complaint to Bunder police station and urged the police to register a criminal case. After the cable was repaired, no safety measures were taken to fill the pit. As a result, the elderly woman fell into the pit and suffered injuries. At present, the MCC has filled up the trench.

Meanwhile, the woman is being treated in the ICU at a private hospital. She was identified as Precilla Pereira (57). She suffered an injury on her neck and her legs are swollen. The scan report revealed a blood clot in her head, sources added.