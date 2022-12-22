M'luru woman in ICU after falling in pit dug by Airtel

Mangaluru: Complaint against Airtel as woman falls into pit to repair cable, lands in ICU

She suffered an injury on her neck and her legs are swollen. Scans revealed a blood clot in her head

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 22 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 08:58 ist
The pit was dug to repair cables, but the MCC executive engineer said no permission was taken. Credit: DH Photo/Representative image

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has submitted a complaint against telecom operator Airtel after a woman fell into a pit dug by them without taking precautionary measures near Ambedkar Circle in Mangaluru.

The pit was dug to repair cables, but the MCC executive engineer said no permission was taken. He submitted a complaint to Bunder police station and urged the police to register a criminal case. After the cable was repaired, no safety measures were taken to fill the pit. As a result, the elderly woman fell into the pit and suffered injuries. At present, the MCC has filled up the trench.

Meanwhile, the woman is being treated in the ICU  at a private hospital. She was identified as Precilla Pereira (57). She suffered an injury on her neck and her legs are swollen. The scan report revealed a blood clot in her head, sources added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Accident
Airtel

What's Brewing

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

Transgender resource centre, stop for scholars in TN

Transgender resource centre, stop for scholars in TN

Has green hydrogen sprung a leak?

Has green hydrogen sprung a leak?

Oldest male orangutan in North America dies at 45

Oldest male orangutan in North America dies at 45

NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars

NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?

Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?

 