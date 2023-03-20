M'luru blast victim to get renovated house this Ugadi

Mangaluru cooker blast victim to be gifted renovated house on Ugadi

The Guru Beladingalu Foundation has renovated the house of Purushotham Poojary and it will be handed over to his family on March 22

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 20 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 16:26 ist
The renovated house of auto driver Purushotham Poojary at Ujjodi. Credit: Special arrangement

This Ugadi will be the most memorable one for auto driver Purushotham Poojary, who had suffered burns in a cooker blast in a moving auto near Nagori on November 19 last year.

The Guru Beladingalu Foundation has renovated the house of Purushotham Poojary and it will be handed over to his family on March 22. The house has been repaired at a cost of Rs 6.22 lakh. 

The house is located at Ujjodi in Mangaluru. The Foundation president and Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple treasurer Padmaraj R had met Poojary's family on the following day of the incident and had extended all support. 

Also Read | Pralhad Joshi demands apology from DKS over 'cooker blast' remark

Poojary wanted to get his house repaired. However, his dream could not be realised following the blast. When the issue was brought to the notice of the Foundation, it decided to take up the renovation of the house and complete it before the marriage of his daughter in May.

The house comprises two small bedrooms and one of the bedrooms was on the verge of collapse, when the repair work was taken up. It may be recalled that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath had handed over an auto rickshaw and Rs five lakh to Poojary recently.

