Mangaluru couple dies by suicide

The deceased have been identified as Ravindra (55) and Sudha (50)

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Feb 08 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 15:51 ist
The couple hailed from Kannur in Kerala and were into the cloth business. Credit: iStock Images

A couple were found dead by ending their life by suicide at a lodge in Bunder police station limits on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar who visited the lodge after the incident was reported said the deceased have been identified as Ravindra (55) and Sudha (50).

The couple had arrived at the lodge on February 6 at around 11 am and had booked the room by furnishing the documents. The staff at the lodge had last seen them on the night of February 6. When the couple did not respond to the staff's calls, police was called, who broke open the door and found the couple hanging.

The couple hailed from Kannur in Kerala and were into the cloth business. Family members have been informed and further procedures will be taken up after their family reaches the city.

Mangaluru
Suicide

