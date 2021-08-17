Mangaluru couple end life allegedly fearing Covid-19

The couple were allegedly suffering from Covid-19-like symptoms and feared visiting hospital for treatment

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 17 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 14:31 ist
A couple allegedly ended their lives by hanging in their apartment at Chitrapura in Mangaluru on Tuesday morning fearing that they had contracted Covid-19.

The deceased are Ramesh Suvarna and Guna Suvarna. Prior to ending life, Ramesh had called Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and informed him of his decision to end his life. The Commissioner immediately alerted all the police personnel, tracked his address and reached the apartment. By the time they reached, the man had ended his life.

The Police Commissioner tried to call back Ramesh. However, the call went unanswered. He had even sent a voice message urging him not to take the extreme step.

In a death note written by Guna, who had ended her life prior to her husband had, said that the couple were suffering from Covid-19-like symptoms for the last few days and were scared to visit the hospital for treatment.

Further, Guna had explained that she was diabetic, allergic to medicines and childless.

The letter has also appealed to the Hindu organisations to conduct their last rites and requested that all their belongings in the house be handed over to the poor.

The couple had even kept Rs 1 lakh on the table for their final rites.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Mangaluru
Suicide
Karnataka

