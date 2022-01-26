Mangaluru Customs seize 584 grams smuggled gold at airport

Mangaluru Customs seize 584 gm smuggled gold at airport

The value of the gold is Rs 29,14,160

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 26 2022, 15:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangaluru International Airport seized 24 carat gold of net weight 584 grams from a male passenger on Wednesday. The passenger hailing from Mangaluru had arrived from Dubai. 

The value of the gold is Rs 29,14,160. The gold was smuggled in paste form. There were three oval-shaped packets of gold. The investigation is in progress.

