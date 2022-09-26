Mangaluru Dasara begins with idols’ consecrated at temples across district

With the consecration of Goddess Sharada’s idol at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple on Monday, Mangaluru Dasara was flagged off on a traditional note in the presence of veteran Congress leader Janardhan Poojary, and Padma Shri awardees Harekala Hajabba and Mahalinga Naik.

The idol was first taken out in a procession inside the temple premises amid beating of the drums, and then consecrated at the Shree Gokarnanatha Kalyana Mantapa. A team of huli vesha members gave a performance at the temple.

Along with Goddess Sharada’s idol of Sharada, the idols of Navadurga—Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalaratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidatri—Adishakthi and Ganesha were also installed.

The ritual began with 'guru prarthana', followed by 'kalasa pratishthapana' and others. For the past two years, the celebration was restricted owing to the Covid-19 protocols in place.

100th year celebration

Similarly, the 100th year of Sri Sharada Mahotsava at Mangaluru’s Car Street began with the installation of Sharada idol by Kashi Mutt seer Sri Samyamindra Thirtha Swami. The golden peacock, veena, bangles and others were dedicated to the Goddess on the occasion.

Chief priest J Bhaskar Bhat, samithi president Dr Umananda Malya, secretary Adige Balakrishna Shenoy and others were present.

Cultural programmes will be held at Saraswathi Kala Mantapa every day to mark the Navratri celebrations. Sahasra Chandika Yaga will commence on September 27, and will conclude on October 2 in the presence of the seer.

The seer dedicated “swarna kavacha” to Sri Moola Venkatramana, Gopalakrishna and Hayagreeva at Sri Venkataramana Temple in Mangaluru.

As a part of the Navratri festival, Goddess Mangaladevi was offered a new pair of golden paduke and utsava deity of Sri Devi was offered with a new golden pushpa kannadi at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore. Rituals will be held as a part of the festival till October 5.

The start of this year’s Navratri was also observed at Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple, Mangaladevi temple, Mariyamma Temple, Boloor, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Sri Bhagavathi temple at Sasihithlu and other places.