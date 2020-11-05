Mangaluru decked up ahead of BJP core committee meeting

Port City, Mangaluru, is all set to witness the state BJP executive committee meeting and core committee meeting on Thursday. The roads leading to the venue of the meeting have been decked with saffron buntings.

BJP flags have adorned the dividers of the main roads in the city. Bright beam lights had been installed in Kadri, Kottara, Ladyhill, Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Junctions, and other areas.

The meeting will be attended by 120 leaders, including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Ministers C T Ravi, Jagadish Shettar, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, Govinda Karajola, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and D V Sadananda Gowda.

As the Chief Minister and other ministers are arriving in the city, security has been strengthened in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Dakshina Kannada BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri said: “Many committees had been constituted to ensure the success of the meet.”

State BJP executive committee meeting is being held in Mangaluru after a gap of 20 years. The meeting assumes prominence keeping in mind the upcoming gram panchayat elections and organising the party at the grassroot-level, sources added.

BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai said: “A five-member committee — Pancharathna Samithi will be constituted in each booth in the backdrop of the upcoming gram panchayat elections. The team will work in coordination with the booth committees in strengthening the party.”

MLA Vedavyasa Kamath said all arrangements, including a stay of the party leaders and parking of vehicles, had been completed for the executive committee meeting of the BJP.