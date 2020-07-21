Coronavirus: Mangaluru district court complex sealed

Mangaluru district court complex sealed as judge tests Covid-19 positive

Harsha
Harsha,
  • Jul 21 2020, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 16:41 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Close on the heels of a Judge testing positive for coronavirus, the Mangaluru district court complex was sealed down and the sanitation of the entire building in Udupi was initiated on Tuesday morning.

The Principal District and Sessions judge in his notification, dated July 21, issued to Additional District and Sessions Judge, Senior Civil Judges, Public Prosecutors, Udupi Bar Association President, District Superintendent of Police among others, informed that the court will remain close on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 22). The physical filing,  hearing of cases,  collection of certified copies among others were cancelled.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Principal Civil Judge and JMFC was entrusted with the additional responsibility upto August 9. The cases scheduled for hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday were cancelled and further dates will be announced to advocates concerned through ecourt portal/app, the notification read.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 