Mangaluru district court complex sealed as judge tests Covid-19 positive

Close on the heels of a Judge testing positive for coronavirus, the Mangaluru district court complex was sealed down and the sanitation of the entire building in Udupi was initiated on Tuesday morning.

The Principal District and Sessions judge in his notification, dated July 21, issued to Additional District and Sessions Judge, Senior Civil Judges, Public Prosecutors, Udupi Bar Association President, District Superintendent of Police among others, informed that the court will remain close on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 22). The physical filing, hearing of cases, collection of certified copies among others were cancelled.

The Principal Civil Judge and JMFC was entrusted with the additional responsibility upto August 9. The cases scheduled for hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday were cancelled and further dates will be announced to advocates concerned through ecourt portal/app, the notification read.