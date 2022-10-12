Mangaluru district court orders attachment of MCC’s property over compensation row

Mangaluru City Corporation’s (MCC) movable property was ordered to be attached by the district court for not paying compensation to land owners after acquiring their land for the bus terminal project in Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Circle.

The court’s ‘Amin’ visited the MCC office on Wednesday with the order on attaching the property. The deadline to pay the compensation, however, was extended to October 25, following a request from the corporation, sources said.

The MCC had acquired 7.23 acres of land for the construction of a proposed bus terminal in Pumpwell circle in 2008. As many as 33 families had surrendered their land. Sixteen families, seeking higher compensation, had approached the court.

When the hearing of 16 litigations, related to the increase in compensation worth over Rs 3.48 crore had begun, the corporation had succeeded in bringing a stay.

The court ordered the attachment of MCC property after the stay period ended.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the corporation had appealed to the court on not implementing the order. “Thus, MCC has received time till October 25 for payment of compensation,” he said.

The proposed bus terminal project was to be constructed in PPP mode. Initially, the corporation had acquired 7.23 acres of land, and another proposal was submitted to acquire an additional 11.59 acres of land, but it didn’t get accepted.