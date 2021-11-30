Mangaluru educational institutions directed to postpone gatherings, check students' vaccination status

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar has urged all educational institutions to postpone their scheduled cultural programmes for two months.

A meeting was convened with the heads of various educational institutions to discuss the Covid-19 and measures at the Mangala hall of the corporation on Tuesday.

Students entering Mangaluru from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to compulsorily undergo an RT-PCR test twice, once before entry, conducted within 72 hours, and once after seven days. All workshops, conferences and seminars that have been scheduled must be conducted online, the commissioner said.

College authorities were also directed to ensure that all students have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Officials also said that medical and paramedical students from Maharashtra and Kerala will be compulsorily subjected to RT-PCR tests between December 12 and 27.

Daily commuters from Kerala entering Mangaluru for work or educational purposes must subject themselves to RT-PCR test once in 14 days and produce a negative report compulsorily, the commissioner said.

The commissioner said that if multiple cases are reported in a college at the same time, steps will be taken to treat the students according to the Covid-19 guidelines and their primary contacts will be quarantined for seven days, and released only after testing negative.

Information of students residing at paying guest accommodations within the corporation limits must be compulsorily handed to MCC by the college authorities, while students leaving for a different state must take permission from their respective college heads.

If an area under MCC has an unvaccinated population of more than 10, then it must be immediately brought to the notice of the MCC authorities. A mobile vehicle will be sent to the area on behalf of the MCC to conduct a vaccination drive, the commissioner said.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Ajith, District Health Officer Dr Kishor, District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Ashok, Corporation Health Officer Dr Manjayya Shetty, and others were present.

