Mangaluru: Elderly nun donates kidney to young nun

Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) witnessed a rare case of heart touching generosity when an elderly nun decided to donate her kidney to a young nun.

Sources in FMMCG said that Sr Irene Laldinmawii, serving in the congregation of Ursaline Sisters, was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Sr Aurea D’Souza, 66, of Holy Rosary Convent in Jeppu was moved on learning about Sr Irene’s plight. Without hesitation, Sr Aurea decided to donate her kidney to Sr Irene, who was her student.

The allograft procedure for the kidney transplant required tireless efforts by the team of doctors, precise documentation and verification.

During verification, members of the state-level Human Organ Transplantation Committee in Bengaluru praised the act of one nun donating a kidney to another nun as the first such act. The transplant took place on February 16 and both nuns were discharged on March 6, 2020.

A few weeks ago 58-year-old Jayasheela from Hassan had willingly donated her kidney to her son Immanuel (35) suffering from CKD.

All necessary procedures and protocols were followed as per the government’s directives for Kidney transplant between related persons. Both mother and son were discharged from the hospital on February 28, Father Muller Charitable Institutions Director Fr Richard A Coelho stated in a press release.

The two organ transplantation cases was a success due to the coordinated efforts of Dr Manjunah Shetty (urologist), Dr Manjunath J (nephrologist) and a team of anaesthetists, technicians and transplant coordinators.