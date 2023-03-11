Mangaluru: Ex-home guard arrested on charges of impersonation, extortion

The Kavoor police have arrested a former Home Guard for allegedly impersonating as a police officer and extorting money from a woman.

The arrested is one Shivaraj Devadiga, a resident of Sarakari Gudde in Ishwara Nagara of Kavoor.

In a complaint, Savitha (45) had alleged that Shivaraj Devadiga posing as police had demanded money and collected Rs 38,000 by issuing threats.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that Devadiga had claimed that the police had received a complaint against Savitha for accumulating money and gold by running a massage parlour and demanded money to close the case.

He had even warned of carrying out a raid on the complainant if she failed to hand over money to him. The police have registered a case under IPC Section 384 (extortion) and 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation ).

The Commissioner in a tweet said that the arrested was working as a home guard with a fire station in the past.

He has appealed to Mangalureans not to fall prey to such nuisance and inform police for stringent action against those engaged in impersonation. In case of emergency, the public can dial 112 for help.