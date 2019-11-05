Mangaluru ex-mayor resigns from Cong

Former Mayor Purandar Das Kuloor has tendered his resignation to the primary membership of the Congress.

In his resignation letter submitted to DCC President Harish Kumar, Kuloor said that he had been promised a B-Form to contest the election to the MCC council from Ward No 17 (Derebail) but was refused at the last minute.

“I was associated with the Congress since 1992-93. I had won from Ward No 17 in 2002 and was elected mayor in 2004-05. Owing to a change in reservation in the ward, I could not contest the election. I had been a staunch follower of veteran Congress leader Janardhana Poojary. The refusal of ticket has hurt me,” he explained.

Reacting to the allegations over the denial of ticket, Harish Kumar said, “The local leaders had not taken decision to refuse ticket to Kuloor. The candidate was change at the last minute following the decision of the KPCC president due to a criminal case filed against Kuloor.”

The Jagaluru police had arrested Kuloor in 2011. “The KPCC had received documents pertaining to the case. The KPCC, therefore, directed the DCC to change the candidate,” said Kumar.