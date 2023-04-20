Mangaluru: Excavator operator dies after mud caves in

The operator of an excavator died on the spot after a huge heap of mud fell over it while undertaking work in Mangaluru taluk, police sources said.
The deceased has been identified as Kosar Ansari (22) from Jharkhand. Fire service personnel and Bajpe police who rushed to the spot at Ganjimutt, removed the mud with the help of local people, but the youth had died by then, sources said.
