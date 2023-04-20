Mangaluru: Excavator operator dies after mud caves in

Mangaluru: Excavator operator dies after mud caves in

The deceased has been identified as Kosar Ansari (22) from Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 14:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The operator of an excavator died on the spot after a huge heap of mud fell over it while undertaking work in Mangaluru taluk, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Kosar Ansari (22) from Jharkhand. Fire service personnel and Bajpe police who rushed to the spot at Ganjimutt, removed the mud with the help of local people, but the youth had died by then, sources said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

12 cheetahs released in Kuno after 2-month quarantine

12 cheetahs released in Kuno after 2-month quarantine

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

 