Mangaluru family deaths: Police probe brings religious conversion bid to light

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the ongoing investigation into the death of four members of a family revealed that attempts made to convert the victim Vijayalakshmi to Islam had triggered clashes in the family.

He said the police arrested Noor Jahan who had employed Vijayalakshmi, wife of Nagesh (both ended their lives with their two children), based on evidence that the alleged attempts to convert her to Islam had led to abetment to her death. Noor Jahan had employed Vijayalakshmi as domestic help and the court remanded her in judicial custody, he added. Shashi Kumar said the postmortem report has revealed that Vijayalakshmi, her children Sapna and Samarth had died of asphyxiation. The police suspect that Nagesh had murdered them by strangulating and he ended his life, he said.

The police commissioner said that Nagesh, an alcoholic, quarreled frequently with Vijayalakshmi. She used to share the incidents of harassment meted out by her husband with Noor Jahan who had promised to help her.

Noor Jahan, who was separated from her husband and working as a matchmaker, promised to end her miseries by getting a divorce from her husband Nagesh. After the divorce, Noor Jahan had promised to get Vijayalakshmi converted to Islam and arrange her marriage with a youth from the Muslim community. “She had even begun a search for a suitable groom,” he said.

Shashi Kumar said Noor Jahan had even spoken to some advocates to help Vijayalakshmi get a divorce in a family court. The police had retrieved this information from Vijayalakshmi’s mobile phone used by Vijayalakshmi, he added. The police are also looking into the involvement of more people. But there were no pieces of evidence to prove that Vijayalakshmi had converted to Islam, he added.

