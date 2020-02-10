Mangaluru flood victims launch day and night dharna

Demanding permanent rehabilitation, flood victims from Guhya and Karadigodu villages, staged a day and night dharna, starting from Monday.

Gathering in front of Siddapura gram panchayat, the flood victims raised slogans against the district administration. Senior citizen Valliyamma flagged-off the protest by watering a plant.

Santrastara Horata Samiti leader M A Yamuna said that the Deputy Commissioner had sought three months time during the protests staged in September. But, no action has been taken even after five months.

She meanwhile alleged that huge discrimination has been followed by the district administration while disbursing compensation. All victim families should be compensated accordingly. The list of flood victims, eligible to receive sites, drawn by the district administration, is full of errors, Yamuna said.

Samiti leader C U Mustafa said that the officials have been following a dilly-dallying attitude in Virajpet. The flood victims are spending their days in sheds. As the rainy season is approaching, the homeless are in distress. The rent allowance of Rs 5,000 announced by the government did not reach the beneficiaries so far, he added.

ODP organisation district convener Joyce Menezes urged the administration to provide the flood victims with rehabilitation.

Leaders Baiju, Krishna, Hasan, Vijayanarayana, Y K Krishna and others took part.

Protesters prepare food

The protesters cooked food on the premises of the gram panchayat on Monday afternoon and had meals together. They said that they will prepare food in the night as well.

Assistant Commissioner Javaregowda visited the spot and spoke to the protesters. He stated that land has been earmarked for sites towards the rehabilitation of flood victims and appealed to drop the protest.

But, the protesters said that the protests will continue till the sites are allocated.

Javaregowda stated that the case related to the encroachment of land bearing survey number 101 in Guhya village, is before the court. The stay will be vacated soon, he said. The encroachment in survey number 28/2 in Srirangapattana village in Kodagu has been cleared, he meanwhile

said.

The officer further said that the allowance of rent will be provided to the people dwelling on river banks, within the next five days. Also, the compensation will be provided towards completely and partially damaged houses. Houses will be constructed for the homeless flood victims, under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing scheme. If the names of the flood victims have been omitted from the list, they will be added, he said.

However, the protesters continued the protest.