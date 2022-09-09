Mangaluru gets new mayor and deputy mayor

Two-time corporator Jayanand Anchan, of Kadri Padavu ward, and Poornima, corporator from Central Market ward, were elected mayor and deputy mayor of Mangaluru city, respectively, on Friday.

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the elections to the 60-member council held on November 12 by winning 44 wards; Congress won 14 wards while the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) won only two seats.

Elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor were conducted as per the reservation roster for the 23rd term. Accordingly, the post of mayor was reserved for the general category and the deputy mayor was reserved for backward class A (woman).

Congress had nominated Shashidhar Hegde, from ward number 24, for the mayoral post and secured 14 votes. Jayanand Anchan secured 46 votes and was elected as the 23rd mayor of Mangaluru.

Zeenath Samshuddin of Congress and Poornima of BJP filed their nominations for the post of deputy mayor. Poornima secured 46 votes and Zeenath secured 14 votes.

SDPI corporators Muneeb Bengre and Shamshad Aboobakkar remained neutral.

Of the 65 voters in the council, 62, including MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath and Dr Y Bharath Shetty, exercised their franchise.

Seven members each for standing committees of town planning and reforms, public health and education, taxation, finance and appeal, and accounts were elected unanimously. Regional commissioner Dr G C Prakash conducted the election, while Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar was present.

After his felicitations, the newly elected mayor said he would prioritize accelerating all incomplete road works. He said he would also initiate the tasks remaining under the Jalasiri scheme, which envisages a 24X7 water supply to the city.

He added that GAIL India Limited had dug roads and left them like that, and he would take measures to restore the incomplete roads.

“I will seek the guidance of MLAs, MPs, senior corporators, Leader of Opposition and take them into confidence and work towards the comprehensive development of Mangaluru city,” Achan said.

The 55-year-old newly elected mayor is a two-time corporator, and an entrepreneur by profession. He completed ITI and is a national-level powerlifter, along with being a referee. He is a member of Veeranjaneya Vyayama Shale at Bikarnakatte.

Deputy mayor Poornima is 39 years old and is also a two-time corporator.