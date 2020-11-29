Mangaluru girl turns waste to art

At a time when schools have remained closed following the pandemic and children are wasting their time other than attending online classes, here is a student who is engaged in creative work.

P J Alina, a class 9 student of St Thomas School in Gonikoppa, has been engaged in painting discarded bottles and converting them into decorative pieces.

Hailing from Chennangoli, she has been using the lockdown and closure of schools due to Covid-19 pandemic to explore her creative side.

Old discarded bottles, plastic cups, broken plastic tumblers, tumblers and old boxes have become productive and decorative items in her hands.

Alina has converted old gasket and rubber rings using colourful threads as wall hangings.

She has learnt the art of painting and craft online by making use of the various websites available to her.

Her parents Shaija and Joli too have been supporting her craft.

It was Shaija who introduced art and craft to Alina by searching online.

Motivated by various kinds of art and crafts available, Alina developed an interest in painting and craft works.

Using unwanted materials, she has created table vase, flowers, clock, dolls, mickey mouse, Christmas tree and others.

"I do not discard anything into the dustbin. Instead, I use it for converting trash into a piece of artwork," she said.