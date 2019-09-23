Mangaluru: Group clash results in firing, two injured

Two persons suffered injuries in a group clash resulting in firing at Mukkacheri Kadapara in Ullala Police Station Jurisdiction on Sunday late night. According to the commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, the injured are Suhail Khundak and Irshad and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

The clash had occurred between groups belonging to Suhail Khundak of Attavara and Salman, Irshad and others belonging to Mukkacheri Kadapara of Ullala.

A licensed firearm belonging to Suhail Khandak was used for firing. The police have recovered the weapon.

In this regard, two cases have been registered at Ullala Police Station which are under investigation.

The police have arrested Mohammed Arshad Nizamuddin, Nizamuddin, Toufiq Sheikh, Fahad, Afwan, Mohamad, Mohamad Wasim, Abdul Rahmatulla, Harshad, Muzammil, Raifan and Mohammed Siyab in connection with the clash.