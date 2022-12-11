Mangaluru: Hindu outfit members question interfaith couples

Members of Hindu organisation allegedly questioned two boys and two girls hailing from different faiths, at Kottara in Urwa station limits on Saturday late night.
The members questioned them for moving around late in the night when they were about to get into a hotel. The police who were on patrolling intervened before any untoward incident occurred. The police enquired about them and let them go after informing their parents. It is learnt that the boys were into fishing activities and girls are students.
Also Read: Police register rioting case against youth involved in moral policing
They were reportedly known to each other. No case has been registered.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary
Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK
'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days
'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out
Kolkata film festival to have retrospective on Big B
100 years of legend Dilip Kumar
NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage
How views from space have changed the way we view Earth
Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction