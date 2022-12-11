Hindu outfit members question interfaith couples

Mangaluru: Hindu outfit members question interfaith couples

The police who were on patrolling intervened before any untoward incident occurred

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 11 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 16:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Members of Hindu organisation allegedly questioned two boys and two girls hailing from different faiths, at Kottara in Urwa station limits on Saturday late night.

The members questioned them for moving around late in the night when they were about to get into a hotel. The police who were on patrolling intervened before any untoward incident occurred. The police enquired about them and let them go after informing their parents. It is learnt that the boys were into fishing activities and girls are students.

Also Read: Police register rioting case against youth involved in moral policing

They were reportedly known to each other. No case has been registered.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Moral Policing
India News
Mangaluru

