Mangaluru inudstrial cluster to implement STRIVE

Kanara Industrial Association - Industrial Cluster (KIA-IC) STRIVE (Skill Strengthening For Industrial Value Enhancement) Programme under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) was inaugurated on Friday.

STRIVE, a World Bank funded project, aims at creating awareness through industry clusters/ geographical chambers to address the challenge of involvement of micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs). KIA-IC is chosen as an implementing agency among the 19 Industry clusters in India and one among three (Bidar and Bengaluru) clusters in Karnataka, KIA-IC Chairperson Prakash Kalbavi said.

Under STRIVE, KIA-IC has opted for five trades namely fitter, electrician, welder, mechanic motor vehicle and PASAA (Programming And Systems Administration Assistant). Four including fitter, electrician, welder, mechanic motor vehicle are engineering trades. One is non-engineering trade – PASAA. This trade is designed to provide more jobs for women.

KIA-IC’s main objective is to provide jobs for youth through apprentice programme, where youths are trained on job with a good stipend and are made job ready to take up jobs with better salary. KIA-IC will provide job placement assistance for apprentice through partnerships with local industries and help in securing jobs that match candidate's skills. Youth who had completed ITI and tenth standard were considered for this programme.

ITI’s would undergo one year of on-the-Job training (OJT) with a stipulated stipend every month. On completion of one year of OJT the apprentice would be assessed on skills and online written exam would be conducted by Directorate General of Training (DGT). On passing the exams the apprentice would be getting National Apprentice Certificate (NAC), he said.

Those who had passed out tenth standard would undergo two years training with three months of basic training and nine months of On-the-Job training in first year and similar training of 3 months of Basic training and 9 months of OJT in the second year. After the end of training, candidates would undergo the assessment and exams under DGT and would get a National Apprentice Certificate (NAC).]

KIA-IC have placed apprentices in establishments and had started on Job training. Under this Scheme KIA-IC is also appointing few of the establishments as Basic Training Provider (BTP), Prakash Kalbavi added.

