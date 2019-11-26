Mangaluru Lit Fest 2019 on Nov 29, 30

The second edition of the Mangaluru literary fest will be hosted by the Mangaluru Literary Foundation at the Dr T M A Pai International Convention Centre on November 29 and 30.

The fest is being organised in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture. Capt Ganesh Karnik, one of the organisers, told reporters on Monday that the ‘Mangaluru Lit Fest – 2019’ is themed, ‘The Idea of Bharat – Today and Tomorrow’.

“The objective of the fest is to showcase ancient Indian wisdom of peace, prosperity and universal well-being as enshrined in Indian scriptures from historical perspective through intellectual discourse by the finest literary minds from across the globe,” he explained.

“Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Chairman and Jnanapith awardee, will inaugurate the fest at 10 am on November 29. Nitte Deemed to be University Chancellor N Vinay Hegde will preside over the function. Author, researcher and historian Dr M Chidananda Murthy will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Karnik.

The Lit Fest will have renowned speakers such as Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrashekar; Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur; actor Malavika Avinash; author Vasudendra; additional chief secretary, Rajasthan, Sanjay Dixit; strategic affairs expert Gen G D Bakshi (retd), journalist and author Barkha Dutt, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh, actor and activist Prakash Belawadi, director T S Nagabharana, author Shiv Aroor, poet Dr Vasanth Kumar Perla, Padmashri awardee and author Dr K K Muhammed, author Chaya Bhagavathi, and researcher Dr Raghotham Sundarrajan, address the gathering.

“There will be a Yakshagana workshop by ‘Dheemkita’ by Alva’s Yakshagana Tarabethi Kendra, clay modelling workshop by Ravi Gunaga, art workshop and exhibition by Mahalasa School of Arts on November 29 and 30. Story-telling by Baikady Janardana Achar for schoolchildren will be at 10 am on November 30,” Karnik said.

Drawing competition

A drawing and painting competition will be organised at 10 am on November 30 under the following sections:

Section A – Up to class 3 (sketch pen)

Section B – Classes 4, 5, 6 and 7 (sketch pen/water colour/pencil)

Section C – Classes 8, 9 and 10 (sketch pen/water colour/pencil)

The applications comprising the name, age, class, Educational Institution and address may be sent to ‘Mangaluru Literary Foundation, 8th Floor, Ram Bhavan Complex, Kodialbail, Mangaluru – 575003’ or email ID mlrlitfest@gmail.com by 6 pm on November 26.

Drawing sheets will be provided on the venue. Drawing and painting stationery should be brought by the participants themselves.

The prizes will be distributed to the winners at 4 pm on November 30.