Mangaluru: Man arrested for job fraud, cheating

Promising jobs in Bulgaria, he took Rs 6.3 lakh from a woman in Bantwal taluk

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 07 2023, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 10:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch police have arrested a 'wanted' man in several cases of cheating, including in the Bulgaria job fraud.

The arrested is V R Sudheer Rao (42) from Bejai New Road in Mangaluru, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Promising jobs in Bulgaria, he took Rs 6.3 lakh from a woman in Bantwal taluk. Similar complaints had also been filed in Surathkal, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru South, Kankanady town, Moodbidri, Bantwal stations.

Adding to that, he had also cheated cooperative societies by availing loans, said the commissioner.

Rao is accused of cheating people of over Rs 50 lakh in more than eight cases.

India News
Mangalore
Crime
Fraud

