Mangaluru: Man held for sexually assaulting minor boy

Mangaluru: Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy

The arrested is Mohammed Ashraf alias Tikka Ashraf

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 08 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 14:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mangaluru police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy and threatening him.

The arrested is Mohammed Ashraf alias Tikka Ashraf.

The incident had occurred when the minor visited the hotel for a food parcel. The incident was first reported two months ago. The arrested had allegedly taken him behind the hotel and sexually assaulted him.

Even on October 4, the arrested attempted to sexually assault him and reportedly threatened him.

The Bantwal Town police police have registered a case under IPC Sections 506, 323 and Sections 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pocso act
Mangaluru
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

DH Radio | 'Vikram Vedha': Does the Hindi remake work?

DH Radio | 'Vikram Vedha': Does the Hindi remake work?

What is bodhisattva? Who can be one?

What is bodhisattva? Who can be one?

Make room for the mushrooms

Make room for the mushrooms

Quick guide to DIY planters

Quick guide to DIY planters

The real over the reel

The real over the reel

 