Mangaluru: Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy

The Mangaluru police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy and threatening him.

The arrested is Mohammed Ashraf alias Tikka Ashraf.

The incident had occurred when the minor visited the hotel for a food parcel. The incident was first reported two months ago. The arrested had allegedly taken him behind the hotel and sexually assaulted him.

Even on October 4, the arrested attempted to sexually assault him and reportedly threatened him.

The Bantwal Town police police have registered a case under IPC Sections 506, 323 and Sections 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act