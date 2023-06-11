Mangaluru: Man booked for threatening assault

The Puttur Town police have booked a man for allegedly creating tension by attempting to assault and issue threat to some youths celebrating a birthday party at a lodge on Puttur.

According to the police , case has been registered against one Prajwal under section 25 (1B)(b) of the Arms Act and various provisions of the IPC sections 341, 504, 506 and 324. The Puttur Town Police have registered a case following a complaint by Godwin Dinkar, a salesperson at a showroom in Puttur.

It is said that some youths, identified as Rakshith, Bhavith, Hemanth and Sandesh along with the complainant had been to a lodge to celebrate Rakshith’s birthday When the complainant was reportedly speaking to his friend Prajwal over the phone, Rakshith asked him to disconnect the call to celebrate th occasion. Enraged over this, Prajwal arrived at the room where the birthday celebrations were going on.

Prajwal left at first after an altercation but then reportedly returned with a weapon in his hand. Seeing the weapon in Prajwal's hand ,Rakshith tried to escape and fell from the stairs and broke his teeth. Prajwal later allegedly threatened and abused the complainant and his friends. Rakshith was rushed to the Puttur government hospital for treatment. The investigation is in progress.