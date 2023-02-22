M'luru: Man booked under Pocso Act

Mangaluru: Man booked under Pocso Act for 'misbehaving' with minor girl

In a complaint to the police, the victim's mother said that the man was their neighbour and was staying with his wife and children

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru ,
  • Feb 22 2023, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 07:25 ist
Representative image. credit: iStock Photo

The police have booked a man under Pocso Act for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl.

According to the police, the suspect is Ashraf alias Achachapan. In a complaint to the police, the victim's mother said that the man was their neighbour and was staying with his wife and children.

She said that the man had allegedly misbehaved with her daughter who is studying in SSLC while she was walking towards her home. He had allegedly asked her to call him in the night. On February 12, when her daughter was at home, he called on the mobile phone and engaged in lewd talk. The girl failed to attend the school fearing for him for the last 10 days.  A case has been registered under IPC Section  354(D), 509 along with Section 12 of the Pocso Act.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Pocso act
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

What’s in a name? Humour, for one

What’s in a name? Humour, for one

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Ambaari Utsav: Karnataka's newest luxurious sleeper bus

Ambaari Utsav: Karnataka's newest luxurious sleeper bus

I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi

I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi

In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr

In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

 