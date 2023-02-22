Mangaluru: Man booked under Pocso Act for 'misbehaving' with minor girl

The police have booked a man under Pocso Act for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl.
According to the police, the suspect is Ashraf alias Achachapan. In a complaint to the police, the victim's mother said that the man was their neighbour and was staying with his wife and children.
She said that the man had allegedly misbehaved with her daughter who is studying in SSLC while she was walking towards her home. He had allegedly asked her to call him in the night. On February 12, when her daughter was at home, he called on the mobile phone and engaged in lewd talk. The girl failed to attend the school fearing for him for the last 10 days. A case has been registered under IPC Section 354(D), 509 along with Section 12 of the Pocso Act.
