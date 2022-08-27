Mangaluru Mayor, deputy mayor election on September 9

The Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, will hold elections for the posts of 23rd Mayor, Deputy Mayor and chairpersons of the four standing committees in the council of Mangaluru City Corporation, on September 9.

The Mayoral election, initially scheduled on March 2, was postponed after the government failed to clarify whether the verdict of the Supreme Court on reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) in local bodies will come in the way of conducting elections. The Supreme Court delivered a verdict on January 19, 2022, in Ramesh Wagh vs The State of Maharashtra. Accordingly, Mayor Premananda Shetty continued as the Mayor.

The urban development department had issued a notification on August 24 announcing reservations for posts of Mayors and Deputy Mayors for the 24th tenure in 10 city corporations in the state.

Accordingly, the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the 24th tenure in Mangaluru were reserved for the general and general woman categories.

As the election for the 23rd term of Mayor was not conducted in Mangaluru, MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar had sought a clarification from the regional commissioner’s office regarding the conduct of the election for the 23rd tenure.

Now, the Regional Commissioner has fixed the date for conducting elections for the 23rd term of Mayor in Mangaluru. BJP has 44 seats in the council while Congress has 14 seats and SDPI has 2 seats.