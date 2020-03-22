Mangaluru observes Janta Curfew

The roads and markets in Mangaluru city on Sunday wore a deserted look as a day-long self curfew (Janta curfew), proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of coronavirus, began.

Except the civic workers of Antony Waste Handling Pvt Ltd, which handles waste collection in city and police personnel on duty, people could hardly be seen on the streets in Mangaluru.

The usual bustle in the Central Market and the fish market at State Bank area was absent. The national highway and other arterial roads looked almost empty as people stayed home to support the curfew.

Private buses operating in the district and a majority of autorickshwas remained off the road. All trains starting from Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction Railway Station stood cancelled.

The Bishop of Mangalore, Peter Paul Saldanha, issued directives to be followed for churches and religious institutions in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A circular sent by the Bishop to all Catholics of the diocese said that in coming in groups to the church, congregating in groups and exiting in groups were prohibited in the interest of health and safety,

“When public access to Sunday Mass is unavailable, the faithful are dispensed from the Sunday obligation of Mass. As Sunday continues to be a holy day, the obligation of private and family prayer along with spiritual communion with the Lord and with others remains. Regular Masses will not be held. I am hereby exempting all our faithful in the Diocese of Mangalore from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays till March 31."

The Bishop has also appealed to all churches of diocese to ring the Church bells at 5 pm, as an expression of gratitude and appreciation of those who are rendering their selfless services to society.

Follow latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here