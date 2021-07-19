Mangaluru: Organs of brain dead woman harvested

The organs of a 41-year-old woman who was declared brain dead by doctors at Fr Muller Hospital in Mangaluru were harvested on Sunday.

Linda D’Souza was declared brain dead by the doctors after she suffered a stroke due to hypertension. The woman’s brothers decided to donate her organs.

Accordingly, the hospital made arrangements to harvest her heart, lungs, liver, kidney, skin and cornea, sources in the hospital said.

Doctors from Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru and MGM Hospital in Chennai arrived at the hospital and conducted the harvesting procedures. The liver harvested was sent to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru, one of the kidneys was sent to KMC Hospital in Manipal for transplantation while another will be transplanted to a patient at A J Hospital and Research Centre in Mangaluru.

The skin was sent to K S Hegde Medical Academy and corneas will be transplanted to patients in Fr Muller Hospital, sources added.