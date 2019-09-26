Mangaluru: Police arrest 3 for heist at jewellery shop

Mangaluru police cracked the mystery behind a heist in a jewellery showroom and arrested three members including two Afghan nationals of an international crime syndicate.

The three accused Muhthasiu C M (39) of Kasaragod district, Afghan Nationals Wali Mohammed Safi (45) and Mohammad Azim Khuram (25) arrested by police were remanded to police custody upto October 8 for detailed investigation by a city court.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha told mediapersons that the international syndicate had meticulously planned and looted jewellery worth Rs 1 crore. After raidng units in Kasaragod and Mumbai, police succeeded in recovering jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh. Police have launched search for three more suspects who are absconding.

Police sources said central agencies were interrogating the accused to unearth any links with terror agencies. According to sources, Muhthasimu, a notorious professional, had links with the underworld in Mumbai and Dubai.