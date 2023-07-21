Mangaluru police arrest three drug peddlers, seize drug worth Rs 9 lakh

A team led by City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP P A Hegde and inspector Shyam Sudar have arrested three drug peddlers and seized 180 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), a synthetic drug, worth Rs nine lakh from them.

Along with the MDMA, the police have also seized two cars, four mobile phones worth Rs 1.40 lakh, Rs 22,050 in cash, one country-made pistol, one live round, two daggers and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 27.62 lakh, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

It was based on credible information that the CCB sleuths conducted the raid and arrested the drug peddlers fromTalapady and surrounding areas.

The arrested are Mohammed Niyaz (28) from Krishnapura seventh block, Nishad (31) from K C Road, and Mahammed Razeen (24) from Padil Kannur in Mangaluru.

A case has been registered at Ullal police station.

The CCB are looking for a few more individuals who were part of the network selling MDMA, he added.

Police investigation has revealed that they were part of a network procuring MDMA from Mumbai and Goa and bringing it to the city via Bengaluru.

The arrested had formed a team to sell MDMA in small sachets. The country-made pistol was used for threatening the customers during the supply of drugs.

The arrested Mohammed Niyaz has been using a pistol for several years which must have been procured from the northern part of the country, the Commissioner said.