Mangaluru Police Commissioner warns citizens to beware of cyber fraud

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar cautioned people not to fall prey to cybercriminals by sharing information, including credit/debit card details and one-time passwords among others.

He also warned public about micro money lending apps offering online soft loans.

Those who borrow loans face endless harassment by micro finance operators, said commissioner while responding to the grievance of a caller during the phone-in programme organised by Prajavani, sister publication of Deccan Herald on Tuesday.

When micro finance apps harass those who had borrowed loans, victims should approach the police, seek assistance and fight legally without panicking, he said.

The commissioner said that cyber offences are a major threat in the coming days. Despite repeated alerts by banks and police, people continue to fall victim to the tricks of online fraudsters, he rued.

Meeting of bus owners

When his attention was drawn to reckless driving and foot-board travelling, the commissioner said that a meeting of bus owners and drivers will be convened shortly to create awareness about the rules.

‘’If any untoward incidents occur while travelling on footboards, conductors and drivers will be booked and a notice will be served to their bus owners,’’ he warned. The conductors and drivers have a responsibility to ensure the safety of passengers. Even parents should dissuade children against practices like standing on footboards, he said.

On shrill horns and haphazard parking of buses on the roads causing traffic congestion, the commissioner said that a drive will be carried out by traffic police to crackdown on the shrill horns.

‘’The extended rain also has taken a toll on the roads. The motorists should be careful while driving and adhere to the traffic rules. Even parents should not hand over vehicles to their children who do not possess driving licenses and other documents,’’ he said.

To a query on patrolling of police, he said the city has 19 Hoysala vehicles which are available round the clock.

The police have introduced an e-beat (electronic beat) system to improve patrolling and monitoring the police personnel on beat.

Ganja menace

Shashi Kumar said that over 300 cases had been booked and more than 400 peddlers have been arrested in the past two years.

In addition, synthetic drugs also were recovered by police. The police have stepped up strict enforcement along the border areas also.

He also promised to hold meetings in Konaje and Ullal police station jurisdictions and said the names of those who tip off police about ganja menace will not be disclosed.

To a query, the commissioner said that he had directed police to maintain a data of PG accommodations in each police station jurisdiction after a few untoward incidents were reported in some of the PG accommodations in the city.