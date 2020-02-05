Mangaluru police firing: HC seeks report

The high court on Tuesday directed the state government to submit a report on the action taken with regard to the complaints on the police firing in Mangaluru.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by freedom fighter H S Doreswamy.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi placed before the court in a sealed cover the preliminary investigation report by the Mangaluru deputy commissioner. He submitted that the government has handed over the investigation to the CBI. Considering the submission, the court ordered the preservation of the footage of the CCTV cameras in and around the areas of the violence. Meanwhile, the bench dismissed a petition by two other individuals that sought that the Mangaluru firing incident should be probed by a special investigation team.