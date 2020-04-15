Mangaluru Police helps unite two children with their parents in Kerala

Santhosh Kumar Padil, an ASI attached to Mangaluru East (Kadri) Police Station, has helped in uniting two children with their parents in Kerala. The children had come to Mangaluru during the holidays and could not return back to their native place following the closure of border roads and lockdown.

The two children, hailing from Manjeshwara in Kasargod district, were in the house of their relatives in Mangaladevi and were eager to join their parents.

The relatives of the children had brought the issue to the notice of ASI Santhosh Kumar and sought his help in uniting the children with their parents.

After consulting senior police officers, the ASI decided to take the children in his vehicle till Talapady border. The parents in turn were asked to seek permission from the Kerala government to visit the border. Finally, the children were reunited with their parents at the border. The act of the ASI has been lauded in social media.

Santhosh Kumar has also helped a child from Pumpwell in getting medical assistance by rushing the child to the hospital in Sagar vehicle of the police department.

City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha has lauded his act of humanity and issued a certificate of appreciation and termed him as the "Corona warrior of the day".