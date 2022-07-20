Mangaluru police invoke Goonda Act against two criminals

Mangaluru police invoke Goonda Act against 2 criminals

City Police Commissioner said that the Goonda Act has been invoked against Dheeraj Kumar and Preetham Poojary

Naina J A
Naina J A,
  • Jul 20 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 14:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mangaluru city police have invoked Goonda Act against two men in Kankanady under the provisions of Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act 1985 (Goonda Act).

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the Goonda Act has been invoked against Dheeraj Kumar alias Dheeru (27) from Alape and Preetham Poojary alias Prithesh alias Preethu (26) from Bajal.

Sharing details about the accused, he said that Dheeraj had studied upto high school and is an autorickshaw driver. However, he does not have any permanent job and has been engaged in criminal activities from the age of 21. There are 12 cases against him including attempt to murder, conspiracy, assault, kidnapping and others between 2015 to 2022. He was also booked under Arms Act and had his own gang of 66 men.

On the other hand, Preetham had studied upto high school and was also involved in 12 cases including ganja consumption, issuing threat and attempt to murder between 2016 and 2022. He started criminal activities at the age of 20.

Preetham has a gang of 65 men. Several cases have been filed against him under the NDPS Act.

Mangaluru
Goonda Act
Karnataka
Police

