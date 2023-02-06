Footage of suspect who killed M'luru store staff issued

Mangaluru police release CCTV footage of suspect who killed staff of jewellery shop

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 06 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 14:40 ist
The Mangaluru city police have released the CCTV footage of the suspected man involved in the murder of a staff at a jewellery shop in Mangaluru on February 3.

With the investigation in the murder in progress, the police have verified the footage recorded in the CCTV of the surrounding areas and have released the footage seeking information on the suspect.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that the suspect man had visited the shop in the guise of buying gold, later stabbed and killed the staff Raghavendra Achar who was alone inside the shop.

People having any details on the suspected man can be brought to the notice of the police. The informers details will be kept confidential. Any details on the suspected man can be brought to the notice of ACP CCB, Mangaluru City – P A Hegde 9945054333; ACP Central Sub Division, Mangaluru City - Mahesh Kumar -9480805320.

