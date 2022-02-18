Mangaluru residents complain of 'gas smell'

Residents in Mangaluru complained of a nauseating smell of LPG on Thursday night which created panic in the city. The smell continued till late in the night.

Complaints of a gas leak were received from places like Kudroli, Kottara, Mandarabail, Kadri, Konchadi, Bejai, Bikarnakatte and other areas in the city. Many started sharing messages on social media about the smell of gas emanating from various parts of the city.

The officials could not trace the source of the foul odour.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, "no leakages were found at MRPL, HPCL, Total Gas, MCF, auto gas pumps in city and highway".

The Hoysala and highway patrolling teams of the city police also checked tankers on the side of national highways in the city limits. However, the source of the LPG smell was not found, Kumar said.

"It smelled of liquified petroleum gas. The smell was intense. This made a few households check their domestic gas cylinders as well," said a few residents.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar also contacted GAIL Gas Limited authorities, who are laying a pipeline in the city to commence the piped natural gas connection. The officials of the GAIL Gas Limited have clarified that they have not started the connection in the city, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the District Disaster Management Authority control room had received complaints about the alleged gas leakage smell.

Immediately, police, fire service personnel, and the deputy director of factories and boilers were alerted. The officials are trying to trace the source of the gas leakage. If the public has any complaints or information on gas leakage, they can contact the toll-free number 1077.

